LATOKEN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $1.68 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,839,404 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is sale.latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LAToken is a blockchain platform for tokenization and trading of real assets globally using cryptocurrencies. As a result, cryptocurrencies will be widely used in the real economy. Cryptoholders will buy real assets using cryptocurrencies. Asset owners will unlock the value of assets by selling their tokenized fractions to cryptoholders. Tokenized Apple and Amazon shares, real estate ETFs and commodities (silver, gold, oil) are already traded at the LAT platform. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinExchange, Kucoin, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

