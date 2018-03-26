Head-To-Head Review: LDR (LDRH) and Landauer (NYSE:LDR)

LDR (NASDAQ: LDRH) and Landauer (NYSE:LDR) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LDR and Landauer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDR -18.02% -16.37% -13.65% Landauer 16.55% 96.20% 13.62%

Dividends

Landauer pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. LDR does not pay a dividend. Landauer pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Landauer shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Landauer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LDR and Landauer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDR N/A N/A N/A ($0.71) -52.08 Landauer N/A N/A N/A $1.92 35.00

LDR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landauer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LDR and Landauer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDR 0 0 0 0 N/A Landauer 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Landauer beats LDR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDR

LDR Holding Corporation is a medical device company. The Company focuses on designing and commercializing surgical technologies for the treatment of patients suffering from spine disorders. The Company’s primary products are based on its VerteBRIDGE fusion and Mobi non-fusion platforms, both of which are designed for applications in the cervical and lumbar spine. The Company’s VerteBRIDGE products are designed around its plating technology that enables surgeons to implant VerteBRIDGE devices with direct visualization of the disc and to affix the devices to the vertebrae from inside the spinal disc space. The Company’s Mobi non-fusion platform is underlined by Mobi-C, a cervical disc replacement device with a mobile bearing core that is designed to replicate the natural anatomical movement of the spine by facilitating independent bending and twisting similar to a healthy disc. The Company’s traditional fusion products include Easyspine, MC+, ROI, ROI-T, SpineTune and C-Plate.

About Landauer

Landauer, Inc. is a provider of technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. The Company is a provider of outsourced medical physics services, and a provider of radiology related medical products. The Company operates through three segments: Radiation Measurement, Medical Physics and Medical Products. The Company provides radiation dosimetry services to hospitals, medical and dental offices, universities, national laboratories, nuclear facilities and other industries. Medical physics services are provided through the Company’s Landauer Medical Physics (LMP) division. The Company uses LMP as a platform to expand into the medical physics services market, serving domestic hospitals, radiation therapy centers and imaging centers. The Company’s Medical Products segment provides medical consumable accessories used in radiology, radiation therapy and image guided surgery procedures.

