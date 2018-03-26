Leadcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.21 Million (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded 71.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Leadcoin has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and $5.21 million worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui and Qryptos.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00720667 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012380 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00144523 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00179107 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin.

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos and Liqui. It is not possible to buy Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

