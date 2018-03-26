Ardelyx’s (ARDX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a research note published on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of Ardelyx stock remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 62,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,655. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.82, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 280.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 191,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutics focuses on addressing cardiorenal and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. It operates through the research, development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products segment. The Company’s products line includes cardiorenal portfolio and gastrointestinal portfolio.

