Charles Michael Merdian Sells 16,967 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $1,082,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ LGIH) traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.02. 513,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,197. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $1,523.28, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 9.16.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.51 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

