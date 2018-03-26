LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton Sells 1,541 Shares

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $98,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.01. 511,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $1,523.28, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.51 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

