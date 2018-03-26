Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 559,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 513,241 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 138,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 83,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after buying an additional 84,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 55,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE JPM) opened at $107.01 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $367,253.94, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

