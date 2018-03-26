Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th.

FWONK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of Liberty Media stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.24. 1,136,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,716. Liberty Media has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $7,047.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 771.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 43,009 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media during the fourth quarter worth about $2,968,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

