Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 765 ($10.57) to GBX 730 ($10.09) in a report published on Thursday, March 15th. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DMGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.84) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 601 ($8.30) to GBX 564 ($7.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.77) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, January 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.88) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.29) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 689.36 ($9.52).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,190.00 and a P/E ratio of -1,307.14. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 769 ($10.62).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at Liberum Capital” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/liberum-capital-lowers-daily-mail-and-general-trust-p-l-c-dmgt-price-target-to-gbx-730-updated.html.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.