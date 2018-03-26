Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (LBTC) Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can currently be bought for about $80.10 or 0.00977697 BTC on major exchanges including AEX, CoinEgg, ZB.COM and YoBit. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.21 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.01819290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004927 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015043 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001209 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00023082 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Profile

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, ZB.COM, AEX, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

