LightPath Technologies (LPTH) versus Research Frontiers (REFR) Head-To-Head Review

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Research Frontiers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Research Frontiers 0 0 1 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.05, suggesting a potential upside of 31.47%. Research Frontiers has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Research Frontiers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Research Frontiers is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Research Frontiers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 21.23% 27.07% 17.19% Research Frontiers -160.08% -73.60% -65.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Research Frontiers shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Research Frontiers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Research Frontiers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $28.37 million 2.10 $7.70 million $0.31 7.48 Research Frontiers $1.51 million 15.12 -$2.41 million ($0.10) -9.50

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Research Frontiers. Research Frontiers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Research Frontiers on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies. The Company also performs research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The Company’s products are incorporated into a range of applications by its customers in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated (Research Frontiers) is engaged in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light. The Company develops and licenses its patented suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to other companies that manufacture and market either the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, lamination services, electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, or the end-products themselves, such as smart windows, skylights and sunroofs. Research Frontiers has approximately 40 companies that, in the aggregate, are licensed to serve over four SPD-Smart application areas, including aerospace, architectural, automotive and marine products. Its VariGuard business unit markets and sells SPD-Smart products directly to customers for specialty uses, such as the protection of artwork and light-sensitive documents in museums and private collections.

