LinkedCoin (LKC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00

LinkedCoin (CURRENCY:LKC) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. LinkedCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of LinkedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkedCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LinkedCoin has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LinkedCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00721063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012387 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00144081 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00179193 BTC.

LinkedCoin Profile

The official website for LinkedCoin is www.linkedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling LinkedCoin

LinkedCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy LinkedCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkedCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LinkedCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LinkedCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.