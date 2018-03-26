Liquidity Services (LQDT) Receives News Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liquidity Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.232835966055 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Liquidity Services (LQDT) traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. 44,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,815. The company has a market capitalization of $236.32, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.55. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.42 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.43%. Liquidity Services’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.

