Litecred One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecred has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Litecred has a total market cap of $71,690.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.23 or 0.04778560 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00059110 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031890 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00590069 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00077699 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00046843 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038302 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

Litecred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

