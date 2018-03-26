LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 37,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE NEE) traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.19. 497,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $164.25. The company has a market cap of $75,086.94, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

In other news, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 13,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $2,077,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,896,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

