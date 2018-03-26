Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 578,248 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 229,552 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 120,248.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) opened at $79.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,763.98, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.22. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $83.98.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.03.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

