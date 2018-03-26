Lunyr Market Capitalization Reaches $23.27 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $23.27 million and $3.93 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $10.13 or 0.00125355 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoDerivatives, Liqui, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, EtherDelta, YoBit, Gate.io, CryptoDerivatives, BigONE and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

