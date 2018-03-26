Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $341.28, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.82. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $16.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luxfer stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Luxfer worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC is a holding company. The Company is a materials technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and supply of materials, components and gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection and specialty end-markets. It operates through two divisions: Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

