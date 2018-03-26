Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.36% of Lydall worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Lydall during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lydall during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lydall by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lydall by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lydall by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lydall from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Lydall from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lydall currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $176,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,986.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,317 shares of company stock valued at $897,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.04, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.44. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lydall, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/lydall-inc-ldl-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system-updated.html.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.