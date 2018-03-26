Lykke Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.70 Million (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Lykke coin can now be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges. Lykke has a total market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $51,413.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lykke has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00721329 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00144278 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00179539 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke was first traded on March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,779,271 coins. Lykke’s official website is lykke.com. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lykke is a semi-decentralized trading platform with zero fees for all assets and financial instruments. The platform is based on blockchain technology. The LKK token is a Colored Coin representing shares in the Lykke exchange. “

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Lykke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lykke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

