Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Earns Hold Rating from Sandler O’Neill

Macerich (NYSE:MAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAC. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Macerich to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of Macerich stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.84. 806,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,358. Macerich has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,068.01, a PE ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.11). Macerich had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Macerich by 19.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Macerich by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Macerich by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

