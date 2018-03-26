magicJack VocalTec (CALL) vs. eXp World (EXPI) Critical Survey

magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ: CALL) and eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of magicJack VocalTec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of magicJack VocalTec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of eXp World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

magicJack VocalTec has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 4.73, meaning that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares magicJack VocalTec and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets magicJack VocalTec -28.37% 43.78% 11.02% eXp World -7.33% -272.55% -93.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares magicJack VocalTec and eXp World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio magicJack VocalTec $87.99 million 1.55 -$24.96 million ($1.56) -5.40 eXp World $54.18 million 10.32 -$26.01 million ($0.19) -54.47

magicJack VocalTec has higher revenue and earnings than eXp World. eXp World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than magicJack VocalTec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for magicJack VocalTec and eXp World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score magicJack VocalTec 0 0 0 0 N/A eXp World 0 0 2 0 3.00

eXp World has a consensus target price of $10.61, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Given eXp World’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than magicJack VocalTec.

Summary

eXp World beats magicJack VocalTec on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About magicJack VocalTec

magicJack VocalTec Ltd. and its subsidiaries is a cloud communications company. The Company provides magicJack devices and other magicJack products and services. The Company also provides additional products and services, which include voice applications on smart phones, as well as the magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO and magicJack EXPRESS, which are updated versions of the magicJack device that have their own central processing unit (CPU) and can connect a regular phone directly to the users broadband modem/router and function as a standalone phone without using a computer. The Company’s products and services allow users to make and/or receive free telephone calls to and from anywhere in the world where the customer has broadband access to the Internet, and allows customers to make free calls back to the United States and Canada from anywhere legally permitted in the world.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly eXp Realty International Corporation, is a cloud-based real estate company. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Brokerage Services, Mortgage Origination Services, and Corporate and Other. It operates over the Internet through its Website, http://exprealty.com and a cloud-based platform to provide its residential real estate brokerage services. Through its Website, buyers can search real-time property listings, and sellers list their properties and gain exposure across the various markets it operates within. It also provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. This includes delivering around the clock access to collaborative tools and training for real estate brokers and agents. The Company also operates a loan brokerage origination company.

