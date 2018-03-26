MaidSafeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $127.08 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $127.08 million and approximately $975,912.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00730169 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015099 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012251 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00148197 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00186841 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system. Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it. “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex and Omni DEX. It is not presently possible to buy MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

