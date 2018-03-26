Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) One Day Volume Hits $1,229.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Manna has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $493,641.00 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00720650 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012621 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00140851 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00181108 BTC.

About Manna

Manna’s total supply is 10,043,673,073 coins and its circulating supply is 43,673,073 coins. Manna’s official website is www.grantcoin.org. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is not possible to buy Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.