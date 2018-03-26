TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,711 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $90,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

ManpowerGroup (MAN) opened at $111.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7,382.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.34. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 39,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $4,703,988.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $1,172,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,781.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,547 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,051. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

