Marketo (NASDAQ:MKTO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Marketo (NASDAQ:MKTO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marketo earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.2806603768251 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Marketo Company Profile

Marketo, Inc is a United States-based provider of a cloud-based Engagement Marketing software platform, which enables organizations to involve in engagement marketing. The Company’s platform offers a range applications across various categories, including Marketing Automation, which helps to organize personalized multi-channel marketing campaigns and workflows; Email Marketing, which provides the ability to tap the insights captured in the Audience Hub to send e-mail messages; Mobile Engagement, which engages customers on their mobile devices; Digital Ads, which allows marketers to focus on behavioral data captured in the Audience Hub for personalized digital advertisements; Web Personalization, which helps in personalizing experiences to engage people; Marketing Analytics; Predictive Content, which discovers Website assets, such as e-books and case studies; Marketing Calendar, and Sales Insight.

