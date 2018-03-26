Masco (MAS) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Masco (NYSE:MAS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Masco earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.1603371464101 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Masco (MAS) traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $40.81. 2,888,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97. Masco has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $12,614.01, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 1,000.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $234,975.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $438,218.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,727 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,460. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

