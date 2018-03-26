Mastercard (MA) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 5.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 113,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 52,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) opened at $171.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $180,659.33, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $110.33 and a 12 month high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 17,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.81, for a total value of $2,606,122.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,084. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

