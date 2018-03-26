McDonald's (MCD) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $190.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

McDonald's (NYSE MCD) traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,305. McDonald's has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. The company has a market cap of $123,131.28, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that McDonald's will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in McDonald's by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald's by 1.5% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 1.6% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

