Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Integrated Device Technology by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ IDTI) opened at $30.80 on Monday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,076.00, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Integrated Device Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, SVP Brian C. White sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $273,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,500. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

