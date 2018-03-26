MEMBERS Trust Co Has $105.15 Million Holdings in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the period. iShares accounts for about 5.5% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co owned about 0.23% of iShares worth $105,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,088,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,306,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,517,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,455,000 after purchasing an additional 729,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,256,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in iShares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 8,795,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,021 shares during the period.

iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG) traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,785,701. iShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

