Memorial Production Partners (MEMP) vs. Crimson Exploration (CXPO) Critical Comparison

Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ: MEMP) and Crimson Exploration (NASDAQ:CXPO) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Memorial Production Partners and Crimson Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Memorial Production Partners N/A N/A N/A ($6.48) -0.02 Crimson Exploration N/A N/A N/A ($2.16) -517.23

Crimson Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Memorial Production Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Memorial Production Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 46.2%. Crimson Exploration does not pay a dividend. Memorial Production Partners pays out -0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Memorial Production Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Memorial Production Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Memorial Production Partners and Crimson Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Memorial Production Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Memorial Production Partners and Crimson Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Memorial Production Partners -395.31% -496.55% -58.07% Crimson Exploration N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Memorial Production Partners beats Crimson Exploration on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Memorial Production Partners

Memorial Production Partners LP (the Partnership) owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Partnership is owned by its limited partners and general partner. Its general partner is responsible for managing all of the Partnership’s operations and activities. The Partnership operates in the acquisition, exploitation, development and production of oil and natural gas properties segment. Its business activities are conducted through Memorial Production Operating LLC (OLLC) and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its assets consist primarily of producing oil and natural gas properties, and are located in East Texas/Louisiana, Rockies, Offshore Southern California, Permian Basin and South Texas. Most of its oil and natural gas properties are located in oil and natural gas reservoirs with geologic characteristics and production profiles and capital requirements.

About Crimson Exploration

Crimson Exploration Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of natural gases and crude oil properties. The Company has operations in the onshore United States Gulf Coast, South Texas and Colorado regions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company was focused in the resource plays in South Texas (the Eagle Ford Shale oil play), Southeast Texas (the Woodbine/Georgetown oil play) and East Texas (the Haynesville, Mid-Bossier and James Lime plays). Additionally, the Company has producing properties in the DJ Basin, in Weld and Adams counties Colorado. As of December 31, 2011, 81% of the Company’s proved reserves were natural gas, 37% were proved developed and 87% were attributed to wells and properties operated by the Company. In October 2013, Contango Oil & Gas Company and Crimson Exploration Inc. jointly announced the completion of the merger.

