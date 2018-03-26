Mercadolibre (MELI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mercadolibre earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4136256517748 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ MELI) traded up $8.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $353.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,534. The company has a market cap of $15,222.37, a PE ratio of 1,104.38 and a beta of 2.07. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $207.48 and a 12-month high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $436.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.74 million. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 0.99%. sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.44.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

