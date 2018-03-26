Mercury (CRYPTO:MER) Hits Market Cap of $17.96 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00720667 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012380 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00144523 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00179107 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

