Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 90,302 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.06% of Meta Financial Group worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 184,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 148,363 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 424,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 1,247.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,590 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) opened at $107.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $117.97. The stock has a market cap of $1,036.66, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

