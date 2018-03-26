Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Reaches $101.82 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Metal has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $101.82 million and approximately $24.19 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00056400 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, EtherDelta and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00719853 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012412 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038593 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00143692 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00122044 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,342,464 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bittrex, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

