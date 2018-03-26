Metaverse ETP (ETP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00010788 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $33.55 million and $2.00 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.10 or 0.06001810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00202530 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00158356 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004082 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000947 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 57,413,972 coins and its circulating supply is 38,013,972 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, RightBTC, HitBTC, Bitfinex and OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

