Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $33.01 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00010725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, EXX and RightBTC. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $33.01 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.44 or 0.06006980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00202446 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00156251 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004080 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 57,411,497 coins and its circulating supply is 38,011,497 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, EXX and RightBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

