MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 3,338.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 119,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 639.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 240,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 71,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3 Technologies news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.40, for a total transaction of $320,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $8,588,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,498 shares of company stock valued at $98,952,848 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE LLL) opened at $201.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15,777.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $159.43 and a 52 week high of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.63%. L3 Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

