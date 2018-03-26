MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 7,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Co. (NYSE FDX) traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.61. 927,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $182.89 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $61,475.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total value of $802,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $11,894,336.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,105.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $306.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $236.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-invests-19-05-million-in-fedex-co-fdx-stock-updated.html.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.