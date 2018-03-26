MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.60 Million in L Brands Inc (LB)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 532,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,137,000 after purchasing an additional 357,797 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 855,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,436,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 585,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Loop Capital set a $42.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

L Brands Inc (NYSE LB) opened at $37.51 on Monday. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $10,587.77, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 96.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $226.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

