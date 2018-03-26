MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.73 Million in WGL Holdings Inc (WGL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WGL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WGL during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WGL during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WGL during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WGL by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WGL by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) opened at $82.00 on Monday. WGL Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $4,211.44, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. WGL had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $652.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.30 million. research analysts forecast that WGL Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from WGL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. WGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

About WGL

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

