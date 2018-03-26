MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs alerts:

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 4,400 shares of Goldman Sachs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $1,167,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 17,500 shares of Goldman Sachs stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $4,395,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,064,172. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE GS) traded up $5.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.34. 1,214,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Goldman Sachs has a 52-week low of $209.62 and a 52-week high of $275.31. The company has a market cap of $93,171.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.78. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs will post 21.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.36 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-goldman-sachs-gs-updated.html.

Goldman Sachs Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.