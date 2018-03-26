Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.18 Million Position in Gartner Inc (IT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 190,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 17,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter Sondergaard sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $664,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $245,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,575.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,855 shares of company stock worth $9,818,666. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Shares of Gartner Inc (IT) opened at $117.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,690.14, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $142.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-2-18-million-position-in-gartner-inc-it.html.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. The Company works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of information technology (IT), supply chain and marketing within the context of their individual roles. It operates in three segments: Research, Consulting and Events.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.