SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,035 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 465.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 51.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William W. Goetz sold 11,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $702,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,748 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. 669,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,979. The company has a market capitalization of $30,960.22, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $64.27.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 61.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SYSCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-5-85-million-stake-in-sysco-co-syy-updated.html.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.