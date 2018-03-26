Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 23,020 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,899,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,178,000 after buying an additional 126,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,376,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,470,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 963,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,962,000 after buying an additional 133,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,265,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $3,532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) opened at $112.51 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $138.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,234.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $223.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

