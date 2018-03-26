Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stake in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,309 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. ING Groep NV lifted its position in UDR by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in UDR by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in UDR by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in UDR by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 617,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 147,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in UDR by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 649,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after acquiring an additional 119,271 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR, Inc. (NYSE UDR) opened at $34.14 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $9,154.98, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. UDR had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $250.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of UDR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $1,077,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,974,053.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,162,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,729,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-trims-stake-in-udr-inc-udr.html.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.