Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MU. UBS boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.38.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. 47,625,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,153,480. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62,870.86, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 60,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $2,583,050.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $128,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,487.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,346 shares of company stock worth $6,291,481 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is engaged in semiconductor systems. The Company’s portfolio of memory technologies, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) Flash and NOR Flash are the basis for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages and other system solutions. Its business segments include Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), which includes memory products sold into compute, networking, graphics and cloud server markets; Mobile Business Unit (MBU), which includes memory products sold into smartphone, tablet and other mobile-device markets; Storage Business Unit (SBU), which includes memory products sold into enterprise, client, cloud and removable storage markets, and SBU also includes products sold to Intel through its Intel/Micron Flash Technology (IMFT) joint venture, and Embedded Business Unit (EBU), which includes memory products sold into automotive, industrial, connected home and consumer electronics markets.

