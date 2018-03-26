Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Position Raised by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,644,000 after purchasing an additional 123,350 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.98 per share, with a total value of $373,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,656.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Shorb bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,716 shares of company stock worth $426,200. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) opened at $86.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9,871.62, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $110.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $382.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.33 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 4.99%. research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 129.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Jefferies Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho set a $91.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a multifamily focused, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities primarily located in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States. It operates through three segments: Large market same store, Secondary market same store and Non-Same Store and Other.

