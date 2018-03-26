Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Share Price

News headlines about MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MidSouth Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.6799103715892 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. 6,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). MidSouth Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. equities research analysts predict that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, Director Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,531.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hargroder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,185. Insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

